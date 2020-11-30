KSP: Covington man dies in Owenton crash

OWENTON, Ky. — A Covington man died in a Sunday evening crash in Owen County, according to Kentucky State Police.

State troopers were dispatched to the crash on southbound US 127 around 7:12 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed that a driver swerved to miss two deer and struck another vehicle traveling in the opposite lane.

The driver of the first vehicle, Joshua Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County Coroner.

KSP was assisted by Owen County Fire, New Liberty Fire, Owen County Sheriff's Office, Owen County Coroner and Frankfort Fire and EMS.

KSP's reconstruction team continues to investigate the crash.