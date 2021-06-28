Florence Antique Mall closing at the end of July

FLORENCE, Ky. — After 22 years, the Florence Antique Mall (FAM) in Northern Kentucky will close at the end of July.

Coleen and Mike Detzel, owners of FAM, announced on Facebook that the building which houses the mall is being sold, so they can't renew their lease.

"We are deeply sorry for this development, particularly given the wide popularity of the FAM and the loyal customer base we've developed from near and far," Coleen Detzel wrote.

"Coleen and I had always hoped to one day sell the Florence Antique Mall to a new owner to see it continue," Mike Detzel wrote, "but it just wasn't meant to be."

The mall will be open through July 31 during their normal business hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials said sellers might have sales between now and the mall's closing, and previously purchased gift certificates will be honored.