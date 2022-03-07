Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

Covington: City employee resigns after 'irregular' credit card purchases

Kenton County police investigating
Covington
WCPO
Covington
Posted at 2:38 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 14:39:07-05

COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington says an employee resigned after making some "irregular" credit card purchases.

According to a statement from Dan Hassert, the city's communication manager, some "irregularities regarding credit card purchases" were brought to the city's attention. They began looking into the purchases and decided to involve Kenton County police.

The employee resigned soon after the city launched its investigation, the statement read.

"We expect all of our employees to act with honesty and integrity at all times and to respect the trust that taxpayers and residents put in us," Hassert wrote in the statement.

The city did not provide any further details about the employee, what the purchases were or when they were made.

WCPO will update this story.

More local news:
Man who drowned in West Chester pond discovered by person walking dog Woman arrested in connection to February Mt. Airy shooting Gas prices soar throughout Tri-State

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.