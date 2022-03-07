Covington: City employee resigns after 'irregular' credit card purchases

COVINGTON, Ky. — The city of Covington says an employee resigned after making some "irregular" credit card purchases.

According to a statement from Dan Hassert, the city's communication manager, some "irregularities regarding credit card purchases" were brought to the city's attention. They began looking into the purchases and decided to involve Kenton County police.

The employee resigned soon after the city launched its investigation, the statement read.

"We expect all of our employees to act with honesty and integrity at all times and to respect the trust that taxpayers and residents put in us," Hassert wrote in the statement.

The city did not provide any further details about the employee, what the purchases were or when they were made.

