Menu

Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Grand Canyon, National Park Service
John Pennington, 40 of Walton, was last located at the Grand Canyon's South Rim, and his vehicle was found abandoned by park rangers near Yaki Point on Feb. 23.
john pennington wcpo.png
Posted at 10:09 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:11:00-05

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A body believed to be that of a Kentucky man previously reported missing at Grand Canyon National Park was found along with a motorcycle inside the canyon, park officials said Thursday.

Searchers on Wednesday found the body believed to be that of John Pennington, 40 of Walton, Kentucky, approximately 465 feet (142 meters) below the South Kaibab Trailhead, officials said in a statement.

Evidence found with the body indicated it was Pennington, who was believed to have entered the park on or about Feb. 23, the statement said.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office were investigating the incident, the statement said.

The statement said no additional information was immediately available and a park spokeswoman, Ranger Joelle Baird, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from The Associated Press regarding whether there was any indication Pennington purposely drove into the canyon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.