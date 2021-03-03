Authorities search for Walton man reported missing at Grand Canyon

Park rangers in Arizona are searching for a Walton, Kentucky man who was reported missing at the Grand Canyon late last month.

John Pennington, 40, was last known to be on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. National Park Service investigators found Pennington's vehicle abandoned at Yaki Point on or around Feb. 23. He is believed to be traveling alone on a yellow 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with Ohio plates.

Pennington stands 5-foot-11 inches, weighs 165 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

ABC reports that a family spokesperson urges anyone with information to call the NPS tip line and shared their "thanks and appreciation to the NPS and the local authorities for their efforts."

If you have any information on Pennington's whereabouts, call or text (888) 653-0009⁣⁣, submit a tip here or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

