Bishop Foys resigns from Diocese of Covington, successor named

COVINGTON, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Vatican accepted the resignation of Bishop Roger Foys from the Diocese of Covington, and they named a new bishop-elect to the diocese.

"The Holy Father has appointed Msgr. John C. Iffert, of the clergy of the diocese of Belleville, (Ill.)... as bishop of Covington," a statement from the Vatican reads.

Foys served as the bishop of the diocese since 2002.

Iffert has served as the administrator of various churches in Illinois as well as the vicar general and moderator of the curia for the Diocese of Belleville since 2020. This will be his first appointment as bishop.

The Diocese of Covington covers about 3,300 square miles and has about 91,000 Catholics.