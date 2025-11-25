Sheriff: Cincinnati man killed in crash involving combine harvester in southeast Indiana

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. — A Cincinnati man is dead after a Monday evening crash involving a combine harvester in southeast Indiana, the Ohio County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Milton Bear Brand Road around 6:30 p.m.

There, they found a crash involving a vehicle driven by Vernon Smith as well as a combine used for harvesting, which was operated by a man in Switzerland County.

The sheriff's office said the Smith crashed into the front tire of the combine while both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.

Smith was transported to UC Medical Center, where he died due to his injuries, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the combine was not injured.

The sheriff's office said its investigation into the crash is ongoing.