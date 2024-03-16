Watch Now
NewsRegion Indiana

Actions

Officials search for Ripley County man reported missing at lake in Indiana state park

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
carson hughes
Posted at 9:37 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 21:37:45-04

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Officials spent Friday night searching for a man who went missing at Versailles Lake in Ripley County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Ripley County dispatchers received a report at around 1:30 p.m. Friday about an 18-year-old man who went missing at Versailles Lake in Versailles State Park.

Officials said Carson Hughes' car was found unlocked with the keys still in the vehicle near the boat ramp on the lake. His kayak was also located on the water nearby.

Conservation officers and members of the Ripley County Sheriff's Office searched the surrounding land and used thermal and side-scan sonar technologies to search the lake. Hughes was not found.

Officials said the search has been suspended due to darkness and unsafe conditions, but will resume Saturday morning.

Anyone who may know about Hughes' whereabouts is asked to call the DNR at 812-837-9536.

Watch Live:

In Real Life

More local news:
Mother of boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana arrested in California Explosions resume at River Metals Recycling after agreement reached with Newport Prosecutor: Mother, 3 children found shot in house fire ruled as murder-suicide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.