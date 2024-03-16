Officials search for Ripley County man reported missing at lake in Indiana state park

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Officials spent Friday night searching for a man who went missing at Versailles Lake in Ripley County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Ripley County dispatchers received a report at around 1:30 p.m. Friday about an 18-year-old man who went missing at Versailles Lake in Versailles State Park.

Officials said Carson Hughes' car was found unlocked with the keys still in the vehicle near the boat ramp on the lake. His kayak was also located on the water nearby.

Conservation officers and members of the Ripley County Sheriff's Office searched the surrounding land and used thermal and side-scan sonar technologies to search the lake. Hughes was not found.

Officials said the search has been suspended due to darkness and unsafe conditions, but will resume Saturday morning.

Anyone who may know about Hughes' whereabouts is asked to call the DNR at 812-837-9536.