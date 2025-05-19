NWS: EF1 tornado hit parts of Ripley, Dearborn counties in Indiana

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A tornado hit parts of Indiana during severe storms Friday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS said an EF1 tornado was confirmed to begin in Sunman, Indiana in Ripley County near the intersection of E County Road 1150 N and N Spades Road. The tornado, which spanned a width of 250 yards, broke off large tree limbs in various areas along the roadways. The tornado then traveled six miles and ended in the part of Sunman in Dearborn County, near N County Line Road. At the end point, the NWS said half of a barn roof was uplifted, and a home had siding damage.

Along the path of the tornado, the NWS observed additional tree damage, including some uprooted trees. The NWS said the most extensive damage was at a property near the intersection of E County Road 1500 N and N County Road 1000 E, where a "well-built outbuilding" had all of its exterior walls collapse.

"The strength of the winds required for this kind of damage was estimated around 90 mph, making this an EF1 tornado at its maximum strength," the NWS said in its report.

According to the NWS, the Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies an EF1 tornado as one with wind speeds between 86-110 mph.

The Friday night storm front also created deadly tornadoes in the southern Kentucky area, where at least 19 people have been found dead, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. The NWS determined that the tornado was an EF3, which carries winds between 136-165 mph.