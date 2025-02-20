ISP: 62-year-old man dies in Ripley County crash; woman, infant injured

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — A man was killed in a crash that also hurt a woman and an infant in Ripley County, Indiana State Police said.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of East State Road 350.

Trooper Clayton Saltzman with the Indiana State Police Versailles Post said in a news release that George Frith, 62, of Milan, was driving a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan westbound when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane.

Frith's vehicle struck a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by a 31-year-old woman

Saltzman said the vehicles collided nearly head-on in the eastbound lane.

Frith died at the scene. The woman and an infant in her vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

State Road 350 was closed for about four hours while crews cleared the wreckage, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and toxicology results have not yet been released.