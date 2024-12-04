'Everything is gone' | Fundraiser aims to help those devastated by multi-condo fire in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — More than a month and a half after a fire tore through Bryan Hartford's 88-year-old father's condo, he looked over the now-freezing pile of ash and debris.

Tony Hartford has been staying with family and caring for his wife, who's suffering from a brain tumor, ever since.

"He was sleeping in the back," Hartford said. "If you look back in the back, that's the railing of the deck. Off that was his bedroom. He was asleep."

The fire broke out just before 4 a.m., according to the Bright Fire Department.

Hartford said a neighbor pounding on the back door of his father's condo likely saved his life, but he and two of his neighbors lost everything to the fire.

"He didn't have time to do anything — his wallet, his false teeth, everything is gone," Bryan said.

In response, Golf Green Condo Community Association president Kim James started a fundraiser to help the trio get back on their feet. She has now, in early December, hoped to meet the $6,000 goal to be distributed among the three families to help during the holidays.

Hartford said the gesture warmed his heart.

"She just thought it would be a good idea to raise a little bit of money right now until the insurance kicks in," he said.

For those who already contributed, Tony's granddaughter Paige said she was grateful.

"Thank you for giving us something to help us during the holidays," she said.

If you'd like to help you can contribute by clicking here.