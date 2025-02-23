WATCH: Police investigating bus fire on I-275 near Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating a bus fire that erupted along I-275 near Lawrenceburg, Dearborn County dispatch said.

Dispatch said the fire happened around 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-275 between the 15- and 17-mile markers.

A video shared with WCPO from a driver in the southbound lanes shows a large plume of smoke from the fire. It also shows that fire crews and vehicles had the northbound lanes shut while they put out the fire.

I-275 Bus Fire Lawrenceburg

A photo shared with WCPO also shows the aftermath of the fire.

Provided by Dave Miller

No one was injured in the fire, dispatch said. They did not know what type of bus it was or how many people were on it.

Dispatch said police are still working to determine the cause of the fire.