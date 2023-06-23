Sheriff: Women's death in Dearborn County being investigated as homicide

AURORA, Ind. — The death of a 67-year-old woman is being investigated as a homicide, the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office was dispatched to 15026 State Route 148 for reports of a woman that was found unconscious and not breathing by a family member.

There, they found Debra Hill, 67, dead the the residence.

Detectives and the Dearborn County Coroner's Office ruled Hill's death as a homicide, but they didn't specify the nature of her death.

There is currently no immediate danger, the sheriff's office said, but people are encouraged to keep their doors locked and "remain vigilant."

It's unclear at this time if the sheriff's office has any possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding Hill's death is asked to contact Dearborn County dispatch at 812-537-3431 and ask to speak with Det./Sgt. Gena Allen.

READ MORE:

'My goal is to have this man executed': Chad Doerman pleads not guilty after confessing to killing his 3 sons

OSHP: Man dies in Goshen Township crash

Lawsuit: Covington police dog 'mauled' innocent man in case of mistaken identity in 2022