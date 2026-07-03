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Sheriff: One dead in Dearborn County crash

Dearborn County crash
Katie Cepero
Dearborn County crash
Posted

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Dearborn County, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at the intersection of IN-46 and St. Peters Road near Lawrenceville. Deputies told a WCPO crew at the scene the crash involved two vehicles.

One person died as a result of the crash, and a second person was flown via helicopter to a hospital with injuries deputies said were not life-threatening. A third person in one of the vehicles involved was not flown to the hospital.

IN-46 is closed in both directions while officials investigate the crash; the Indiana Department of Transportation says IN-46 is closed between Lawrenceville Road and Cedar Creek Drive.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

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