Police: Driver dead after vehicle flipped over guardrail in Lawrenceburg

Posted at 7:50 AM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 07:53:11-05

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A driver is dead after a crash in Lawrenceburg that ended with a vehicle flipped over a guardrail, according to police.

Lawrenceburg officers and EMS were called to Hollywood Boulevard at US-50 at around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

Officials said Bryce Valdez was driving a black Chrysler when he crashed and his vehicle flipped over a guard rail into an embankment.

Police said Valdez died on impact and no one else was in the vehicle; no other cars were involved in the crash.

Indiana State Police troopers were called to the scene for crash reconstruction as officials continue to investigate.

