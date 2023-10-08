Watch Now
NewsRegion IndianaDearborn County

Actions

PD: 15-year-old seriously injured in crash, removed from car just before flames erupted

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 1:56 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 13:56:38-04

GREENDALE, Ind. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries early Sunday morning after a crash in Indiana, the Greendale Police Department said.

At 4:15 a.m., police responded to the intersection of US-50 and I-275 in Greendale for a crash.

Police said a 15-year-old from Cleves was driving a Toyota Tundra westbound on US-50 when he left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then hit a flood gate wall before coming to a stop.

The teen was then removed from the vehicle by a witness just before the car erupted in flames.

An ambulance transported the teen to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear what caused the teen to crash, but police said they are investigating.

The crash also caused westbound US-50 to shut down for 90 minutes.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Community furthers Katelyn Markham's legacy through art Messi enters game in 2nd half but Cincinnati scores late goal, wins 1-0 Large police response at Bogart's after concert cancellation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!