PD: 15-year-old seriously injured in crash, removed from car just before flames erupted

GREENDALE, Ind. — A 15-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries early Sunday morning after a crash in Indiana, the Greendale Police Department said.

At 4:15 a.m., police responded to the intersection of US-50 and I-275 in Greendale for a crash.

Police said a 15-year-old from Cleves was driving a Toyota Tundra westbound on US-50 when he left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then hit a flood gate wall before coming to a stop.

The teen was then removed from the vehicle by a witness just before the car erupted in flames.

An ambulance transported the teen to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

It's unclear what caused the teen to crash, but police said they are investigating.

The crash also caused westbound US-50 to shut down for 90 minutes.