Lawrenceburg Speedway promoters to retire, end time with track at end of season

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Tracks at the Lawrenceburg Speedway will stand quiet after the close of this season's races after promoters Dave and Kim Rudisell retire from running the facility, according to a social media post.

The racetrack posted to Facebook that October 7 will be this year's season finale for racing, "but it will also be our series finale."

After that, the couple said they will "officially take our own checkered flag" to enter retirement after roughly 17 years as promoters for Lawrenceburg Speeday.

The post says all gift cards issued since 2007 for the racetrack will officially expire on October 7, when the final races are held.

It's not clear what the future of the track will be.

"At a later date, we will provide information on selling all operations, track and kitchen equipment," the Facebook post reads. "As for 2024 and beyond, that is not up to us. We mere lease the facility that is owned by the city."

The couple wrote in a statement on the Facebook post they plan to retire from racing to focus on loved ones, friends, traveling and other endeavors.

"Lawrenceburg Speedway is a massive facility that takes a huge staff and has always been a 24/7/365 endeavor," the couple wrote. "This pace is no longer sustainable for us. We have missed more funerals, weddings, births, graduations and birthdays for loved ones and close friends than we can even begin to count."

The Rudisells won't be exiting the community, however; the couple wrote they still plan to be active and to continue running their advertising agency and boutique.

"You all mean the world to us," the couple signed off at the end of the statement.