ISP: Semi crashes into Dearborn Co. weigh station, driver's condition unknown

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency crews were on scene early Wednesday morning after a semi tractor-trailer crashed into a weigh station near the Ohio-Indiana border, according to Indiana State Police.

The Indiana State Police is on the scene of a serious crash on I-74 Westbound at the 171 mile marker (Indiana/Ohio State line).



A semi tractor trailer left the roadway, crashing through the scalehouse at the West Harrison weigh station.



— Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) September 8, 2021

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles did not immediately have information on the driver's condition, as reconstruction crews were en route to the scene.

