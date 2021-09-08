Watch
ISP: Semi crashes into Dearborn Co. weigh station, driver's condition unknown

Adam Schrand/WCPO
Rescues crews worked to locate the driver of a semi tractor-trailer who crashed into a weigh station early morning, Sept. 8, 2021, in Dearborn County, Indiana, near the border with Ohio.
Posted at 7:46 AM, Sep 08, 2021
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Emergency crews were on scene early Wednesday morning after a semi tractor-trailer crashed into a weigh station near the Ohio-Indiana border, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles did not immediately have information on the driver's condition, as reconstruction crews were en route to the scene.

