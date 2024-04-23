ISP: Aurora Farmer's Fair treasurer stole over $70K for vacations, car payments and more

AURORA, Ind. — The former treasurer of the Aurora Farmer's Fair is facing a felony charge after Indiana State Police investigators determined he stole over $70,000 from the Aurora Farmer's Fair bank accounts, according to a press release from ISP.

In 2022, ISP said 54-year-old Scott A. Petty, of Moores Hill, Ind., made multiple unauthorized purchases with funds intended for the Aurora Farmers Fair, an annual event held each fall in Aurora.

ISP opened an investigation after money was reported missing from the Farmers Fair bank accounts in March; investigators said they determined Petty used the Farmers Fair credit card and bank account to pay for personal vacations, bills, car payments and other miscellaneous items.

In all, ISP said Petty spent over $70,000 of the funds intended for the Farmers Fair for his own personal gain.

Petty has been charged with a felony count of theft. He turned himself in to Dearborn County law enforcement on Monday, ISP said.