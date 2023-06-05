Watch Now
I-74 shut down in Dearborn County near West Harrison for semi crash

Posted at 5:59 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 18:00:06-04

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — All lanes of I-74 in Dearborn County are shut down for a crash involving a semi truck, according to Indiana State Police.

The highway will remain closed until around 9 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT said the crash is on the highway between IN-1 and Longnecker Road, roughly four miles east of Saint Leon.

A semi truck appeared to be jackknifed on top of a concrete barrier on the highway. ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that all lanes of I-74 are closed "due to vehicles and concrete barriers blocking the lanes."

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

