I-74 shut down in Dearborn County near West Harrison for semi crash

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — All lanes of I-74 in Dearborn County are shut down for a crash involving a semi truck, according to Indiana State Police.

The highway will remain closed until around 9 p.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT said the crash is on the highway between IN-1 and Longnecker Road, roughly four miles east of Saint Leon.

A semi truck appeared to be jackknifed on top of a concrete barrier on the highway. ISP spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Wheeles tweeted that all lanes of I-74 are closed "due to vehicles and concrete barriers blocking the lanes."

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

🚨Dearborn County Road Closure🚨6/5/23. 5:30 pmTroopers are on the scene of a crash on I-74 Westbound near the 168 mile marker near West Harrison, IN. Currently, all lanes of I-74 are closed due to vehicles and concrete barriers blocking the lanes. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DjGWKm1kcO — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 5, 2023