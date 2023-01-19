East Central High student charged with felonies after making threats on bus

ST. LEON, Ind. — An 18-year-old high school student is facing three felonies after he allegedly made verbal threats against students in the school while on a school bus.

According to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens, Hayden Moore has been charged with three counts of intimidation, each a level six felony. Deddens said Moore, a senior at East Central High School, said if he were to shoot up the school, his plan would be to hide his grandfather's gun inside his binder to bring it into the school.

Deddens said Moore also made remarks about who he would kill first.

Ultimately, Deddens said no gun was found in Moore's possession, nor was one located at his home.

Superintendent of Sunman-Dearborn County Schools, Dr. Andrew Jackson, said other students heard Moore and reported his comments quickly; although staff found Moore's threats to not be credible, Jackson stressed that students coming forward allowed the school to act quickly.

He said students came forward within minutes of the threat being made and Moore was suspended and recommended for expulsion within the hour.

"In today's society, these types of comments cannot be made or tolerated," said Deddens in a press release. "Schools need to be safe places and free from violence or threats of violence."