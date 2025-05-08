Dearborn County deputy hospitalized in crash while responding to call

AURORA, Ind. — A Dearborn County sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after officials said he was involved in a crash while responding to a call in Aurora.

The sheriff's office said the deputy was driving at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Hill Top Drive with lights and sirens on when he was involved in a crash. The deputy had a lower leg injury and was taken to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital. The other driver was not injured.

While officials did not release any details about what led to the crash, they noted the crash happened in a construction zone with heavy traffic. The Aurora Police Department is investigating the crash.