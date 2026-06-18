AURORA, Ind. — After storms tore through the Tri-State, one couple said they're lucky to be alive.

Bobby Hensley and Lisa Barker said their property in Aurora was destroyed overnight Thursday — their home, garage and two barns reduced to rubble.

"Everything is destroyed," Barker said.

Hensley was asleep in the basement when the storm hit. Barker was asleep upstairs.

"And I heard that loud sound like a locomotive coming through the house, so I came to the staircase, and I looked up, and everything started falling down the staircase at that very moment. And I looked up, and all I saw was the sky. And I started ... I started hollering for her," Hensley said.

"I was hollering for you long before you was hollering for me," Barker said.

WATCH: The couple recounts the terrifying experience

Couple happy to be alive after storm levels their Aurora home, barns and garage

Barker said she was almost to the basement when the walls caved in, and the stairs fell on top of her. She was trapped under the rubble — bruised and battered — but able to walk away.

"I thought the storm took her," Hensley said.

"Just felt like you had a little bit of a rough wrestling match," Barker said.

Just down the road, neighbors also faced significant damage.

"As you can see, wiped the house out. Garage is gone. This barn behind us is leaning pretty bad," Thomas Spielmann said.

Spielmann said he and his neighbors have a long cleanup ahead of them.

"Just take it a little slow here. Figure it all out. I hope the insurance will help with all this, but I'm sure they're really busy, too," Spielmann said.

But through it all, the neighbors say they will be there for each other.

"Come back and make it stronger," Barker said.

The Dearborn County Emergency Management Agency said 6 homes were damaged, but officials are still working on final assessments. Some roads in the county remain closed due to high water.

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