Coroner on scene of early morning crash in Dearborn County

(Source: Raycom Media)
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — The coroner was on the scene of a crash in Dearborn County early Friday morning, according to our crew.

The crash happened at approximately 5 a.m. near the 1100 block of Harrison Brookville Road.

The road was closed for over four hours between Johnson Fork Road and the Hirlinger Chevrolet on Harrison-Brookville Road, according to a Dearborn County dispatcher.

Police have not said how many cars were involved.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Police have not said how many people were injured in the crash.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story when more information is available.

