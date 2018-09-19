DILLSBORO, Ind. -- A bus used to tailgate Bengals games has been vandalized, and the owners are trying to get it back up and running for the next home game.

The owners of the bus were driving it back from the Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens when it overheated. When they tried to take it in for repairs the next day, the bus broke down again so they decided to leave the bus on the road for about an hour. When they came back to get the bus, the damage was done.

The tires were slashed. A mirror was broken. And a custom cooler and grill in the shape of a coffin were dented.

A police report has been filed, but the owners are more concerned about raising enough money to get the bus back up and running to tailgate the next home game against the Miami Dolphins on October 7.

If you want to donate to help with repairs, you can go to this GoFundMe page.