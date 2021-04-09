800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone — including you — at Dearborn Co. clinic

The Dearborn County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday in Aurora, Indiana, and everyone is invited — Ohioans and Kentuckians, too.

Dearborn County is doing well right now, said public health officer Dr. Stephen Eliason. His office recorded 38 new cases this week, up only slightly from 25 the week before.

But that’s luck as much as it’s anything, particularly in a state that recently lifted its mask mandate. The only way to ensure Dearborn stays lucky is for people to get vaccinated.

“We want to get as close to a hundred percent as we can because we don't know what it will take to stop this disease,” Eliason said Friday. “Generally if you get around 70% of your population to some form of immunity then that will stop most of these types of diseases."

The “herd” in “herd immunity” is everyone, everywhere, so Eliason encouraged anyone seeking a vaccine to sign up for one of Saturday’s 800 doses.

Anyone interested in the vaccine can register for a slot right here online.