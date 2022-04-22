1 dead after pickup truck hits woman on lawn mower in Dearborn County

SUNMAN, Ind. — A man driving a pickup truck hit and killed a woman mowing a lawn in Dearborn County, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff Shane McHenry said a woman was riding a lawn mower in a drainage ditch on N. Dearborn Road Friday afternoon when a man driving a pickup truck hit her. She died on the scene.

The woman has not been identified, but McHenry said her death will impact the entire county.

"We're a very close-knit community here in Dearborn County," McHenry said. "Everybody still knows most of your neighbors and a lot of people who grew up (in) the area stay in the area, so this will not only affect the family, but it also will be a tremendous loss for the community."

The driver stayed on the scene, and the sheriff's office said he was not arrested. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

