'When we fight, we win': VP Harris campaigns in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Vice President Kamala Harris made one of her first stops in her new campaign for president in the Hoosier State three days after President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris for November.

Harris said she committed to speaking at the Zeta Phi Beta sorority event "Grand Boule" months ago. Inside the Indiana Convention Center Harris received a standing ovation from 6,000 women, all wearing white jackets and blue dresses. She talked about not only the culture and history of the sorority, but asked them for help this November.

"I always knew I was looking at some of the most powerful advocates for justice in America," said Harris, speaking about her time as a U.S. Senator seeing them walk the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

Harris is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for President of the United States, praising the Zetas for their decades of work fighting for voting rights and marching to end segregation.

"And now in this moment, our nation needs your leadership once again," said Harris.

Her message was about getting people registered to vote this November, and calling out one group in particular.

"Project 2025, a plan to return America to a dark past; they intend to cut Medicare, to repeal our $35 cap on insulin, to eliminate the Department of Education, to end programs like Head Start," said Harris.

The vice president also promised to pass gun control legislation, including universal background checks, red flag laws and banning assault weapons. Perhaps the biggest ovation came for Harris when she mentioned protecting abortion access.

"Well let me tell you something, when I am President of the United States, and when Congress passes a law to restore those freedoms, I will sign it into law," said Harris.

The vice president wrapped up her message talking about faith, hope and optimism.

"Because when we fight, we win," said Harris.

It's been a big 48 hours of fundraising for the Harris campaign. Her team announced as of Tuesday night, they've raised $126 million , since President Biden announced he's dropping out of the race.

