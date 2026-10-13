Trump touts Ohio economy, backs GOP candidates at Youngstown rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio. — President Donald Trump campaigned in Youngstown on Monday, using a rally to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. John Husted ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Ramaswamy is facing Democrat Dr. Amy Acton in Ohio's governor's race, while Husted is competing against former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

During his remarks, Trump focused heavily on the economy, arguing the country is entering a new period of prosperity. He pointed to economic development projects and manufacturing growth in Ohio as evidence that his policies are producing results.

"After years of steel mills and factories closing across Ohio, our steel industry is roaring back to life, manufacturing is booming and American exports have soared to the highest level," Trump told the crowd.

The rally marked Trump's second visit to Ohio this month as Republicans work to maintain momentum ahead of the midterms. The president also appeared near Dayton on Oct. 3, where he delivered a similar message centered on the economy and support for Republican candidates.

Ohio remains a key battleground this election cycle, with both parties closely watching the governor's race and the Senate contest as control of Congress and statewide offices hangs in the balance.