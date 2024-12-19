Ohio bill restricting drone usage heads to governor's desk

An Ohio House Bill that could impact drone pilots across the state is heading to Governor Mike DeWine's desk.

Ohio House Bill 77 will make it a criminal offense for anyone operating a drone in a manner that knowingly endangers a person or property or that purposely disregards others' rights or safety.

Those found guilty of the offense will have to pay a $500 fine or spend six months in jail.

The bill will also make it illegal to operate a drone in a manner that disrupts law enforcement and emergency services.

Additionally, it allows local governments to regulate drones flying over public property.

The bill is in response to the story that's been playing out in national headlines over the last week and in Ohio at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Air Force base had to temporarily shut down its airspace late Friday, Dec. 13 into early Saturday, Dec. 14 due to mysterious drones flying in the area.

More drones were spotted flying over the base late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. According Robert Purtiman, a spokesman for Wright-Patterson, none of those sightings had affected Wright-Patterson's airspace at the time. Residents on the base, facilities or assets were not impacted either.

The drone sightings at the base sparked questions about whether they were related to several sightings of mysterious drones across the United States, particularly for supposed flights over New Jersey bases. These sightings have resulted in investigations by the FBI and Homeland Security.