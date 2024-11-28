Watch Now
Pike County Murder Trial: Judge dismisses possibility of the death penalty ahead of Billy Wagner trial

On April 22, 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death in multiple homes throughout Pike County. They were all killed in a coordinated attack over one night while they slept. From there, a two-year investigation led to the arrests of six members of the Wagner family.
WAVERLY, Ohio — A judge has dismissed the possibility of the death penalty for George "Billy" Wagner III, who is facing charges for his alleged role in the 2016 murder of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families.

According to the Pike County Court website, a judgment entry was filed Wednesday, Nov. 27, dismissing death penalty specifications and other pending motions.

Judge Jonathan Hein announced Wednesday, Nov. 20, that if prosecutors and defense attorneys could reach an official agreement by Nov. 25, he planned to dismiss the death penalty specifications Billy faces.

The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, but it is unclear if the date will be moved after Hein ruled on Monday that the trial would be relocated from Pike County due to extensive public and media interest, which could make it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

Billy Wagner, his wife Angela, and two sons, Jake and George, are accused of participating in what has been called one of the biggest murder cases in Ohio's history.

He is accused of shooting and killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families "execution-style."

The bodies of the family members were discovered April 22, 2016.

He faces eight charges of aggravated murder, along with additional charges related to tampering with evidence, conspiracy, and forgery.

The victims found dead that day were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah "Hazel" Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

