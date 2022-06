BALTIMORE — Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off on fall travel.

The discount is for flights between August 16 and November 5. The catch is travelers must book their flight reservation before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, June 9.

Southwest brought its flights to CVG in 2017, starting with roundtrips to Chicago-Midway and Baltimore. Denver, Ft. Myers, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota and Tampa were later added as nonstop destinations.

Use the promotion code FALL40 on this website.