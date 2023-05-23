Airport security change: Parents can travel through TSA PreCheck with their teens for free

CINCINNATI — Just in time for the busy summer travel season, TSA is now allowing teens to move through the PreCheck line with their parents for free.

This new change will be for kids ages 13 to 17 years old.

PreCheck allows travelers to get through airport security lines faster. Users don't have to take off their shoes and belts when going through TSA lines. They can also leave laptops and liquids inside their bags.

"If you have a teenager, you're a PreCheck member, your teenager can travel with you through PreCheck. Just double check to make sure that the PreCheck symbol is on their boarding pass- electronic or paper," said David Pekoske, TSA administrator.

According to the TSA, children under 12 have already been able to travel with their parents through TSA PreCheck lines for free.

A TSA PreCheck application is still needed if the child is traveling on their own.

Click here to fill out an application.

