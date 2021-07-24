Pet Pals: Meet Rooster!

This week on Pet Pals, we meet Rooster the dog!

Rooster is a four, almost five-year-old pit mix. He came to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton as a stray back in February of 2021.

Volunteers said he is a sweet boy; the only thing is that he can be a little picky about sharing his toys. He likes to keep his own stuff to himself. He is recommended for families without small children under five years old. Other than that, volunteers said he behaves really well with everyone.

Those interested in meeting Rooster can visit him at the shelter, call 513-867-5727 or fill out an application online.