Pet Pals: Meet Maggie-May!

The full-grown Yorkie is a scruffy-sweet girl lovingly nicknamed “Cujo,” but one volunteer said the nickname doesn’t match her personality.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Sep 04, 2021
NEWPORT, Ky. — On this week’s edition of Pet Pals, we meet Maggie May from the Stray Animals Adoption Program (SAAP) out of Newport, Kentucky.

“Her nickname is Cujo. I don't know why because she's perfect,” said Kristen, a volunteer with SAAP.

Kristen said Maggie May is great with other dogs, but she’s unaware of how she’d do with cats or children.

To learn more about Maggie May and start the adoption process, visit AdoptaStray.com.

