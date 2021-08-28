Pet Pals: Meet Abe!

In this week’s Pet Pals, we went to Tail Waggers doggy daycare where the folks with the Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP) introduced us to a good boy named Abe who is ready for adoption.

Aish Webb is Abe’s foster mom and a volunteer at SAAP. She said Abe is a four-year-old Coon Hound mix, and his demeanor is super chilled out.

If you're looking for a dog who naps a lot and loves walks, Abe is your guy. He's very well behaved. The only problem is he marks when he first comes to your house, but Webb said that can't be solved by using a belly band. She said he is a quick learner and listens well.

“He has also learned to ring the bell when he wants to go out,” Webb said. “He gets on well with other dogs. Cats not so much, probably.”

Webb suggests Abe for those with a dog at home who needs a friend. Abe was at Tail Waggers for 90 days before he was fostered. Webb said he’s made great progress in just a week since staying in someone’s home, and he’s even wagging his tail more.

To keep this boy’s tail wagging, call SAAP at 859-391-1234 or visit their website.