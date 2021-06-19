Meet Crystal, the queen of the Animal Adoption Foundation lobby

HAMILTON, Ohio — While adoptable pets have not yet returned to the WCPO studio, the pandemic restrictions have lifted enough for us to visit the animals at the Animal Adoption Foundation in Hamilton.

This weekend we met a beautiful gray cat named Crystal.

“She's wonderful. She's probably my favorite cat and I know she's several volunteers' favorite cat because she is full of spunk,” said Jill Binzer, a volunteer for the Animal Adoption Foundation.

“She is full of sass and she is extremely smart. She lives life as she wants to live it and she's queen of our lobby,” she said.

Crystal was brought to the shelter about two and a half years ago, so she's been there longer than most cats. Binzer said she’s their longest resident.

“She was actually dumped at the shelter. Somebody pulled up and threw her out of the car,” she said.

Binzer said Crystal may be good for someone who's not looking for a kitten and maybe doesn't want to have a cat in their lap all the time.

“For a cat like her, you have to give her time to be in a home. They can blossom, too,” she said.

Interested adopters can fill out an online questionnaire to see if your home would be a good fit for Crystal. The shelter is closed to the public due to the pandemic, so adoptions will be by appointment.

There is a $60 adoption fee for Crystal.