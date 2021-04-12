WATCH: Walnut Hills graduate serving on historic naval ship surprises family

CINCINNATI — When she was 17 years old, Jordan Sharp knew she wanted to serve her country. She discovered the United States Navy best fit what she was looking for in her post-Walnut Hills High School life.

“I really want to do this, so I did it,” Sharp said.

Courtesy, Sharp Family

Her parents, Justin and Siobhan, said they didn’t flinch when she came to them asking that they go down to the Navy recruiter’s office to sign the paperwork necessary for Jordan to enlist.

“That’s what she wanted to do, so that’s the last thing you want to say is no for something a kid wants to do and is passionate about,” said Justin Sharp.

“Neither he or nor I even questioned it. We just said okay,” recalled Siobhan Sharp.

Jordan turned 18 while going through basic training, proved her ability to take on responsibilities and showed leadership skills along the way.

“During basic, I was actually what they call RPO, which is the Recruit Petty Officer,” explained Jordan Sharp. “I was the head of the whole division.”

It was a role given to other recruits as well, but she says while the Recruit Division Commander (RDC) can strip you of the title and responsibility, she found that she was able to lead and managed to maintain the role through her training.

Courtesy, Sharp Family

“You have the connection between both of them, and here’s the recruit and here’s the RDCs, and you have the connection with both of them. And at the end of the day, you’re still the recruit, whether you’re in divisional leadership or not,” she said.

She was awarded her first assignment on the USS Constitution, known as "Old Ironsides" since the War of 1812, when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the wooden hull. Its historic place in our country’s Navy makes it a high-profile position for any sailor.

“You’re just in the atmosphere of our history we go onto the ship every day,” said Sharp.

When she was first asked to apply, she wasn’t quite sure what the USS Constitution was or its rich history. However, she has since become enthralled with its past and continues to study everything she can to best serve visitors when the ship reopens to the public.

Her assignment on the USS Constitution will last for two years before she goes on to additional training for her main job in the Navy as a Master at Arms. There, she will help provide safety and security on Naval installations and ships, according to the Navy’s website.

As for a 20-year career in the Navy, Jordan hasn’t made that big of a decision just yet. But, she does have her eye on the future as a history teacher or a lawyer.

You can read more about the USS Constitution and its history by heading over to the museum's website.

