Honoring Vietnam veterans during the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War

CINCINNATI — This year marked the 50th anniversary for the end of the Vietnam War. It's the time when the last of the U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam.

On Saturday, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati honored all Vietnam veterans, especially the ones who didn't make it.

All of the Vietnam veterans at the Veteran's Garden in Gate of Heaven Cemetery received an honorary pin for their service during the Vietnam War.

It was another opportunity to say "thank you" and "welcome home."

"They weren't treated properly when they came home, and every opportunity we can to thank a Vietnam veteran, I think, is just a great day," said Todd Mayer, veteran.

"It's just a return of appreciation for a fallen member, military member, giving back to the country," said Jack Hillebrand, veteran.

They paid tribute to those who made it home and those who paid the ultimate price. One of those veterans is Jack Freppon, who many consider to be the most decorated Vietnam veteran of Cincinnati.

He was a staff sergeant who graduated from then Purcell High School in 1967. He put his college education on hold and enlisted in the U.S. Army.

Freppon served two tours in Vietnam, and volunteered for that second one. His service cost him his life in 1969.

"I find service to be humbling, and worthwhile, even though I wasn't a veteran, but I find joy in service and Jack helped me find that," said Jeff Freppon, brother of the late Jack Freppon.

"He felt patriotic believing that he needed to serve in Vietnam, and fight to try and prevent the communism spread."

Saturday's event also served as a reminder about discipline, honor and standing up for something bigger than yourself.

