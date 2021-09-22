Free Cincinnati Pops concert to honor DAV and veterans' service

CINCINNATI — The stage is set for a night to honor those who’ve sacrificed serving their country in our nation’s military.

“We are excited to tell that story with the Cincinnati Pops on September 28,” said Rob Lewis, DAV National Communications Director.

The DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is marking its Centennial Celebration with the Cincinnati Pops at Cincinnati Music Hall. It’s an evening of music, plus stories from many disabled veterans from different eras.

“Far too many Cincinnatians aren’t aware that the movement to create a support structure for all veterans started right here in our city,” said Lewis.

With their headquarters in Northern Kentucky, the fight to help servicemen and women when they come home with the scars and injuries of war started in the very communities that stand up and serve the most.

“Robert Marx—a Walnut Hills High School graduate, former captain of the UC football team, standout attorney and judge—was the visionary who organized disabled veterans to take care of their own starting with meetings in Memorial Hall in 1920,” said Lewis.

The DAV was soon founded and has been at the forefront of helping disabled veterans ever since.

The free event kicks off at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Cincinnati's Music Hall.

Maestro John Morris Russell will lead the performance with a variety of tributes tied to military history ranging from World War I to modern times.

"American Idol" star Melinda Doolittle will also perform, along with the West Point Glee Club. WCPO 9 anchor Craig McKee is emceeing the night's festivities.

For more information on getting your free tickets, go to https://www.dav.org/centennial/centennial-events/

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.