Annual 'Stand Down' event turns to mobile visits and backpacks

Serve your country and then be homeless or live in area shelters, it’s not the plan for any service member, but it’s the reality for a couple hundred either homeless or at-risk veterans and their family in the tri-state region, according to Disabled American Veterans or DAV.

Their annual Stand-down event aims to reconnect many of these veterans to benefits and resources to give them a hand up.

“It allows us to do a lot of things,” said John Kleindienst, DAV National Voluntary Services Director. “One make sure they’re up to date on their health screenings, verify their military service, offer career fair legal advocacy to ensure we can get them out of some bumps in the road that they’ve had in their past.”

Typically, a Stand Down event brings everyone together in one location where upwards of 40 different agencies work hand in hand to provide everything from food and hygiene items to free haircuts and more. The pandemic has meant a shift, but the need is still there despite declining numbers.

“When we first started doing this, we were seeing upwards of 450, closer to 500 at the very beginning,” Kleindienst said. “Two years ago, when we did our last stand down physically, we saw right at 260, again 250 seems to be our threshold and we see entire homeless families as well.”

Meeting in person at the new national headquarters building in Erlanger is not an option this year due to covid restrictions. So, the organization built on military values pivoted to be able to continue to make face to face time with those in need.

“So, we’ve prepared 250 bags, 225 for male veterans and 25 are for female veterans,” Kleindienst said.

The black backpacks are packed full of hygiene items, blankets, socks and more. The backpacks for the women veterans have additional items specific to women’s hygiene.

Volunteer teams will visit six different locations at the end of the week to hand out the backpacks and see if there are any additional resources needed or if their team can connect them with other benefits the veteran may not known they qualify to receive.

Date from the 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report shows the number of homeless veterans has dropped significantly since 2009 when the number hovered just over 73,000. As of the 2019 count the number sat at just over 37,000.

That number represents approximately nine percent of the entire homeless population, according to the AHA report.

As John Kleindienst points out the number of homeless and at-risk veterans an families has decreased locally, to an average that seems to sit around 250, he looks forward to a day that this part of their mission doesn’t exist.

“We have seen a significant decrease in the number of veterans that we’re helping,” he said. “That’s a great problem to have I can’t wait to tell people we have zero homeless.”

