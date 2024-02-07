Miami Heights' Regina Bakery prepares for busy season that will include 'the Tri-State’s largest king cake'

MIAMI HEIGHTS, Ohio — With Valentine’s Day, Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras just around the corner, business is booming at Tri-State bakeries like the popular Miami Heights spot, Regina Bakery.

Owner Tom Davis said the bakery has been around since 1964, with customers calling the shop a community staple.

Customer Paul Mackey said he’s gone to Regina Bakery nearly every morning for the last 25 years … "except for Mondays when they’re closed."

"Good people, good products, and it’s always fresh," Mackey said.

Regina Bakery has another store in Cheviot, but all the products are handmade by the bakers at their Miami Heights location.

Davis said he started his day at 1 a.m. Tuesday just to be able to keep up with the demand.

"That’s what it takes to start baking and get everything fresh," he said.

Cherry Thing-a-Ling fans might be familiar with one of the bakery's popular treats.

"And we call ours the cherry bomb fritter," Davis said.

Regina Bakery sells its cherry bombs for the entire month of February.

"I don’t want to steal any thunder from the Schmidt’s in Batesville, good friends of ours, but for many years we've been making cherry fritters for National Cherry Month," Davis said.

To add to his busy season, Davis is also preparing for a charity event next week — a Mardi Gras party for homeless children where he'll serve "the Tri-State’s largest king cake."

"We’ve got a small version over here but we’ll make a great big one on a 4x8 table," Davis said.

While owning a bakery can be a lot of work, Davis said his love for his job keeps him going.

"I’ve been doing it a long time. I still like to bake, I still like the trade," he said. "It’s rewarding in a lot of different ways. That’s why we do it."