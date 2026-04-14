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Graeter's Ice Cream introduces new limited-time flavor ahead of the Kentucky Derby

Backstretch Bourbon Cherry Sundae + Cone.jpg
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Backstretch Bourbon Cherry Sundae + Cone.jpg
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CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream is preparing for the Kentucky Derby with a new limited-edition flavor, the company announced Monday.

Churchill Downs and Graeter's have collaborated to create the Backstretch Bourbon Cherry flavor, an official licensed ice cream of the Kentucky Derby, just in time for the annual "Run for the Roses."

The limited-time creation made just for derby season is a "bourbon-kissed ice cream" blended with black cherries and pralines, according to Graeter's.

The Graeter's Ice Cream truck will also be making its Kentucky Derby debut this year. On May 1 and May 2, the truck will be stationed at the Clubhouse Gate entrance and will be open to ticketed guests of the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

The truck will carry a variety of staple flavors, including the signature Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, in addition to the new Backstretch Bourbon Cherry.

You can try the new flavor now in all Graeter's scoop shops or through nationwide shipping. Starting Wednesday, pints of Backstretch Bourbon Cherry will be available at select grocery stores, including Kroger in Ohio, Kentucky and Indianapolis.

And it's not only available as a scoop.

Graeter's is offering an "Off to the Races" collection for purchase online, including:

  • The Backstretch Six-Pint Pack
  • The Winner's Circle Six-Pint Pack
  • The Trifecta Chip Wheelies Pack

Find more information about the derby-inspired collection and the chance to win free ice cream for a year here.

The Kentucky Derby takes place May 2.

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