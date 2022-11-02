Are you a fan of hanky pankies? Well, Pepperidge Farms has discontinued the bread used to make them

CINCINNATI — Have you ever eaten a hanky panky at a football tailgate? Maybe as an appetizer at a holiday party?

Well, Pepperidge Farms has discontinued the bread used to make the appetizers.

A mix of cheese and meat atop a crispy, toasted slice of rye bread makes up what are affectionately called hanky pankies, also sometimes called a Polish mistake. They are a staple in the Midwest and beyond.

Typically, the snack is made with Pepperidge Farms' line of Jewish rye bread. The slices of bread are smaller in size and square-shaped, making them perfect for a hanky panky.

The news from Pepperidge Farms comes after a Twitter user asked the company if they were still selling the bread after she hadn't seen it on store shelves for months.

Hi Chey. Unfortunately, this has been discontinued. We hope that you can find another favorite among our products! — Pepperidge Farm (@PepperidgeFarm) September 12, 2022

Pepperidge Farms said it has discontinued the item, but the company didn't say when or why it chose to do so.

So what are hanky panky lovers supposed to do now?

The appetizers are offered at a handful of Cincinnati restaurants, including Knockback Nats, the Anderson Township Pub, Maury's Tiny Cover and more.

In terms of grocery store options, pickings seem somewhat slim around the Tri-State. Obviously you could purchase a regular loaf of rye bread... but it just doesn't seem as appealing.

Gordon Food Services, located along Race Road on the west side of Cincinnati, seems to sell a variation of the bread.

A search of Jungle Jim's website also shows that both its Eastgate and Fairfield stores offer rye and pumpernickel cocktail bread.

S. Rosen's Baking Company also sells cocktail rye bread, which can be purchased online here and shipped to you. For ground shipping to WCPO's office, one loaf of the bread would cost $11.85 ($2.49 for the bread + $9.36 for shipping) which makes for some very pricey hanky pankies.

But regardless, hope is not lost for hanky panky lovers. And maybe, just maybe, with enough pleading, Pepperidge Farms will recontinue the production of its beloved Jewish rye bread.

If you want to let Pepperidge Farms know you're disappointed about the discontinuing of its Jewish rye bread, you can reach them on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you found a great alternative for your own hanky panky recipe? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

READ MORE:

LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation

Tailgating Tips from a Former NFL Fullback

Sausage And Cream Cheese Pinwheels Are A Savory, Easy Appetizer For Any Occasion