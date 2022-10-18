LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation

CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning.

Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.

"We are fortunate to have so many loyal guests — generations of families who’ve been dining here all their lives. So, I think it’s as important to them as it is to us to get this right," CEO Mike LaRosa said in a release. "We updated the interior to more closely align with our overall brand. But, our heritage is who we are, so we kept some of the memorabilia that’s been here for decades."

The first 200 guests received collectible Coca-Cola bottles, LaRosa's merchandise and commemorative t-shirts.

This isn't the first renovation the Boudinot location has undergone. From 1954 to the 90s, the location expanded into neighboring spaces. In 1996, the pizzeria and Italian Market were rebuilt. Then, in 2004, LaRosa's dropped the Italian Market and enlarged the pizzeria.

"Dad started it all here in 1954. His hard work, that of generations of LaRosa’s team members and the unbelievable support from our loyal guests brought us this far," said LaRosa. "We’re rededicating the new LaRosa’s Boudinot to the next generation of guests and team members and know they’ll enjoy it well into the future."

READ MORE

2 Cincinnati restaurants named among Bon Appetit's Top 50 new restaurants of 2022

Cincinnati Taco Week 2022: Everything you need to know

96-year-old Mt. Healthy restaurant owner still works 12-hour shifts every day