Ohio's USA Cares chapter closes in on $250,000 raised while helping 11 veterans a month stay in homes

USA Cares' Ohio chapter hopes to reach a quarter of a million dollars in total donations this week — a milestone for a group that for years helped about one veteran a month. Executive Director James Clark said that number has climbed dramatically since the organization secured a place in the state budget.

"2024, we helped about one veteran from Ohio every month. Since that state budget we've helped, since last October, 142 veterans," Clark said.

That works out to about 11 veterans a month getting help with rental or mortgage assistance, utility payments, food and car payments.

"You know, those kind of circumstances, usually within 48 hour response time, which is a very quick response. I've seen and heard where they stopped the Sheriff coming in the door and they made a payment the same day. And that veteran, not only that veteran but that family got to stay together in their home," Clark said.

The organization's mission is to reduce the factors that can contribute to veteran suicide, which is why it moves quickly to keep families in their homes. The chapter will mark its progress Thursday at the American Heroes Breakfast, now in its fifth year.

The keynote speaker will be the legislator who helped push the group into the state budget. "So keynote speaker is gonna be state rep Bernie Willis. He's the one that's helped us get into the state of Ohio budget. So he's gonna talk about the last 5 years, the progress and things like that, of what the chapter has brought to Ohio veterans," Clark said.

USA Cares National is now working to secure funding for another two-year cycle in the state budget, which would allow the chapter to continue keeping the money in Ohio for Ohio veterans.

Looking past year five, Clark said he will continue his mission to find more people who care. "a lot of the same people that I met five years ago, they're still supporting today. So it's, it's not just about building that community, it's about building the relationships," Clark said.

Veterans can apply for assistance at USAcares.org, where supporters can also donate.

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