Williamstown City Council votes to remove mayor from office over alleged misconduct

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — During a public hearing on Monday, the Williamstown City Council voted unanimously to remove Mayor Mark Christopher from office over alleged misconduct.

The allegations involving Christopher center on three charges the council sought to remove him on: overall misconduct, inability in office and neglect of office.

The attorney representing the city council, Luke Morgan, claims Christopher acted with willful neglect when he failed to provide the city council with information about the city's financial obligations.

As far back as October 2024, testimony shows the City of Williamstown overdrafted its bank account regularly.

Christopher denied the negligence claims.

"I feel as if there are people that are spreading false information about A. what I say and what I'm trying to do for the city, and B. just intentionally trying to make me look bad," Christopher said.

Another issue involving city finances brought up during the evidentiary hearing was the approval of extensive overtime pay for a city employee who was ineligible to receive such payments.

Christopher claims he never authorized those payments, and he blamed a former city clerk for authorizing them, but Morgan said it was Christopher's responsibility as mayor to ensure executive offices carried out their duties correctly.

Morgan also partly blamed Christopher for not posting the city council meeting minutes promptly. So far in 2025, the City of Williamstown has held eight public meetings and hasn't posted meeting minutes for any of them.

"That was brought up to the mayor — brought up as recently as last week, I think at a council meeting — and he willfully neglected that duty," Morgan said.

Christopher claims it was not his responsibility to post minutes.

"The law clearly states that a city clerk is the only person able to record minutes," Christopher said.

Following an executive session, the city council voted unanimously to oust Christopher, leaving the mayoral office vacant in the city. The council has 30 days to appoint a new mayor.

Christopher's attorneys said the now former mayor will appeal the decision in the Grant County Circuit Court.