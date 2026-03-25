Walmart drone delivery may be coming to Fort Wright. But city leaders have questions

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Walmart may soon launch drone delivery in Northern Kentucky — possibly as early as this summer — as the retail chain embarks on one of the largest residential drone delivery expansions in the U.S.

Fort Wright Mayor Dave Hatter said the news didn’t come in a big public announcement, but in a short, “kind of vague” email sent to him last week by Walmart’s regional public affairs director, touting the rollout of “exciting technology.”

“This was kind of surprising to me,” Hatter said. “It doesn’t really provide a lot of details… no real timelines. I can’t imagine this isn’t coming, but I’m not entirely sure what it’s going to look like or how it’s going to work.”

Hatter said he’s still searching for answers on how the service will work and what it will mean for the community.

WATCH: Walmart drone delivery may be coming to Fort Wright

Is Walmart drone delivery coming to Northern Kentucky?

Nationwide expansion targets Greater Cincinnati

In a January press release, Wing — the drone delivery company that partners with Walmart — announced that it will add drone delivery at 150 new stores this year, reaching over 40 million Americans and ultimately growing to over 270 drone locations by 2027.

The new rollout includes major metropolitan hubs like Los Angeles, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Miami, with previously-announced launches in Houston, Orlando, Tampa and Charlotte.

With Fort Wright’s Walmart sitting less than five miles from downtown Cincinnati, the store appears to be within reach of the expansion plans.

We reached out to Walmart for confirmation, but a spokesperson declined to comment on specific plans. They instead referred us to the January press release.

"(We) will keep you posted if we have anything new to share," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

But Walmart did provide some information to Fort Wright City Administrator Jill Cain Bailey. She said she had a phone call with the company's regional public relations director about what the drone service would entail.

How the service would work

Cain Bailey said the Fort Wright Walmart is the only location in Kentucky currently being considered, though Ohio and Michigan stores are also targeted.

According to Cain Bailey's notes from her conversation with Walmart, the company's proposal includes:

A fenced-in drone yard of roughly 18 square feet (“yard system”) housing 12 to 18 drones.

Launch pads with QR codes on pavement; drones lift off the QR code and deploy a line for an employee to hook on a delivery box.

The box would weigh no more than 2.7 pounds.

Roughly half of Walmart’s product inventory could be eligible for drone delivery.

Drones hover at about 30 feet for pickup, then travel to customers at an altitude of 300–400 feet before descending to between 10–30 feet to drop off orders.

Deliveries would generally land within 10 feet of the intended location.

Service radius would be about five miles.

Estimated at 100 deliveries per day at launch.

Walmart said drones produce “light noise” during hovering — though Cain Bailey said the city still doesn’t know exactly what “light” means in this context.



Cain Bailey also said Walmart will need storage space and a generator on site, and that the company prefers placing launch pads on the side of the building facing commercial rather than residential areas.

Cain Bailey said Walmart claimed the drones “do not have camera recording capability,” though Bailey has questions about exactly how navigation and delivery confirmation will work if that’s the case.

According to Cain Bailey, Walmart said they hope to deploy the Fort Wright program by mid-to-late summer 2026.

Mayor’s concerns

Hatter — who has a career background in technology — said he has reservations about autonomous systems.

“On a windy day, if a package falls out of the sky and hits someone driving down the road, what does that do?" Hatter said. "Then there’s the noise concern. I don’t know how much noise these things make, or what their flight routes are going to look like.”

Hatter pointed to Walmart’s long-standing development agreement with the city, which dictates certain parking and layout requirements. If drone operations reduce parking availability, zoning reviews would be triggered.

During a recent Northern Kentucky mayors' working group meeting, Covington Mayor Ron Washington voiced concern over job displacement for delivery drivers — a sentiment Hatter said he shares.

“As more things get automated, there’s less need for human beings to do that work. How much would this displace? I don't know, but clearly it will displace some, right? Otherwise, they wouldn't do it. If it weren't cheaper and better for them, they wouldn't do it," Hatter said. "I can't see any way that this would not ultimately lead to less people being employed to deliver stuff."

As of late March, there’s no visible construction at Fort Wright’s Walmart, and no firm launch date.

The airspace for the drones will be regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Cain Bailey’s notes. Fort Wright has no ordinance directly regulating drone delivery, and Hatter says much control may lie outside the city’s authority.

Hatter said the city’s attorney is reviewing what — if any — regulatory options they have and that many questions remain unanswered.

“There are legitimate concerns for myself and other people about what does this look like? How will this work? What does this mean?” Hatter said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.