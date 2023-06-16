TANK to provide extra service for upcoming Taylor Swift concert

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky is offering extra bussing service for the upcoming Taylor Swift concert scheduled for Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, at Paycor Stadium.

TANK will provide direct service from Northern Kentucky University lots K, L, and M to downtown Cincinnati. Riders can leave their car or be dropped off at NKU for free parking. From NKU, TANK will take riders into the Riverfront Transit Center, a short walk from Paycor Stadium.

Busses are slated to leave from NKU for the downtown Cincinnati drop-off location between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Round trips cost $3 and must be paid upfront in cash. Riders will receive a ticket valid for the return trip to NKU.

After the concert, buses will return to NKU until midnight. The final bus will leave the Riverfront Transit Center at midnight to return to NKU. TANK advises riders to head straight to the pick-up location immediately after the concert to ensure a ride back.

Traffic is expected to be in gridlock and roads surrounding the stadium will be closed/blocked for pedestrian safety.

Riders in Covington and Newport could also take the Southbank Shuttle service, which operates until midnight on June 30 and July 1. The Southbank Shuttle stop in downtown Cincinnati will be at 5th & Vine Street in front of the Westin Hotel/Fountain Square. The shuttle will run every 15 minutes and continue running until midnight.