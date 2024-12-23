TANK to offer free bus rides on Christmas Day

The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced a festive gift for its riders this holiday season.

TANK will offer free fares on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The special gesture was shared on TANK’s social media channels, spreading holiday cheer to the Northern Kentucky community.

The bus line will operate on its weekend and holiday schedule on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Riders can expect regular weekday service to resume on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The change ensures that riders can still get where they need to go during the holidays, while also giving transit employees an adjusted schedule to celebrate with their loved ones, according to TANK.

The free fare initiative is TANK’s way of giving back during the season of giving. Anyone traveling to visit family, heading to a holiday event, or just catching a ride to work, you can hop on board without worrying about the cost.

This initiative highlights TANK’s commitment to serving the Northern Kentucky community, making public transit accessible and convenient during a time when many people are on the move.

To plan your trip or explore routes, visit TANK’s website.The authority encourages riders to take advantage of the free fare.